ANAMA: 113 mines and 514 UXOs neutralized over past week

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

A total of 84 anti-personnel mines, 29 anti-tank mines, and 514 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized during mine-clearance operations carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from June 16 to 21, according to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The agency noted that 1,710.16 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period.