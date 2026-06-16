Appeal hearing on complaints of Armenian citizens continues

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

The hearing of appeals filed by Armenian citizens convicted by the Baku Military Court for crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan continued at the Baku Court of Appeal on June 16.

The defendants, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, were previously convicted of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including planning and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other offenses.

The hearing was held before a panel of judges chaired by Elmar Rahimov, with Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating, and Ali Mammadov serving as reserve judge. Each defendant was provided with an interpreter in Armenian and Russian, as well as legal counsel to ensure their right to defense.

Representatives of the victims and state prosecutors Abbas Abbasli, head of a department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, along with prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova, also attended the hearing.

The presiding judge recalled that time had been granted during the previous session for those wishing to prepare their defense arguments and asked whether the defense was ready to proceed.

The defense confirmed its readiness.

The court noted that defense statements would continue in the order in which the appeals had been filed.

Defendant Davit Ishkhanyan requested a confidential meeting with his lawyer. The motion was granted.

During a recess, Ishkhanyan met privately with his defense counsel. He also reviewed the minutes of the May 26 court session with the assistance of an interpreter.

Following the recess, the floor was given to the lawyer of defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan. The defense attorney asked the court to acquit his client on exonerating grounds.

Mnatsakanyan then addressed the court, stating that he supported his lawyer’s arguments and presenting his own position.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 23.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan received 20-year prison terms; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan 19 years; Garik Martirosyan 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan 16 years; while Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan and Erik Ghazaryan were each sentenced to 15 years in prison.