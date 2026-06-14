Australia stun Türkiye 2-0 in Group D clash

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

Australia secured a surprise 2-0 victory over Türkiye in their Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, thanks to disciplined defending and effective counter-attacking football.

The Australians took the lead in the 27th minute through Nestory Irankunda, who finished off a swift counter-attack after exploiting space behind the Turkish defense. The goal made him the youngest player to score for Australia at a FIFA World Cup.

Türkiye enjoyed the majority of possession and patiently built their attacks but were unable to find a breakthrough before halftime.

The pattern continued after the break, with Türkiye increasing the pressure in search of an equalizer while Australia remained dangerous on the counter.

Australia doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when Connor Metcalfe found the net following another rapid counter-attacking move, with Irankunda once again playing a key role in the build-up.

Australia's five-man defensive line successfully neutralized repeated Turkish attacks, proving difficult to break down despite Türkiye registering 28 shots compared to Australia's eight.

The victory lifted Australia to second place in Group D, behind the United States, while Türkiye remained third, ahead of Paraguay.