Azerbaijan's green energy and investment potential presented at Tashkent Forum

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum started in the capital of Uzbekistan on June 17.

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, attended and addressed the plenary session of the Forum.

In his speech, Prime Minister Ali Asadov emphasized that the continuous strengthening of Uzbekistan’s investment attractiveness is clearly reflected in growing global interest, as evidenced by the annual increase in the number of participants at the Tashkent Forum. The PM underlined that Azerbaijan likewise views such high-level initiatives as a pivotal tool for enhancing international investment cooperation.

The head of government noted that Azerbaijan, having hosted its inaugural International Investment Forum last year, has successfully established its own international platform for investment dialogue. According to him, the debut event demonstrated robust interest from international financial institutions, investors, and business communities. He added that the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, scheduled to take place in September this year, will serve as a logical continuation of that success.

Sharing Azerbaijan’s extensive experience in investment attraction, private sector development, and regulatory upgrades, Ali Asadov emphasized that the country consistently pursues a policy of economic openness and entrepreneurial support.

“Over the past two decades, more than $350 billion have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy, with foreign direct investment accounting for approximately half of this total. The country has established a modern legislative framework that reliably protects investor rights, guarantees capital security, ensures the unhindered movement of funds, and creates equal conditions for all market participants,” the Prime Minister underscored.

Special attention during the address was paid to the competitive advantages arising from Azerbaijan’s unique geographical position at the crossroads of major Eurasian transit corridors. It was noted that Azerbaijan continues to invest heavily in expanding its modern transport infrastructure, maritime ports, railways, and highways, thereby strengthening regional connectivity and unlocking new commercial avenues.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the immense potential for partnership in the green energy sector. He pointed out that Azerbaijan has set ambitious national targets to increase the share of renewable energy sources within its domestic energy mix. Large-scale solar and wind projects are actively being deployed across the country, attracting leading global corporations and establishing fresh opportunities for foreign investors.

Furthermore, Ali Asadov stressed the growing strategic importance of expanding international investment cooperation through joint investment funds. These mechanisms, which pool capital to co-finance major projects, have proven highly effective. The PM reiterated that Azerbaijan is steadily broadening its practice of launching joint investment vehicles with friendly nations.

“In particular, the joint investment funds established with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are already serving as powerful catalysts for deepening economic partnerships and directing capital into high-growth, promising sectors,” Ali Asadov stated.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by expressing confidence that the progressive reinforcement of international investment collaboration will fundamentally contribute to achieving shared global milestones, including sustainable development and mutual national prosperity.