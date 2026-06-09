Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Belgrade

Belgrade, June 9, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) held an event in the Serbian capital of Belgrade to promote Azerbaijan as an attractive year-round tourist destination.

The event brought together representatives of Serbian government institutions, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, tourism industry stakeholders from both countries, and media representatives.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are based on strong friendship and a strategic partnership forged under the leadership of the two countries’ heads of state. He emphasized that the mutual visa-free regime, jointly implemented initiatives, and the launch of direct flights between Baku and Belgrade have significantly contributed to the development of tourism relations, increased tourist flows, and enhanced business cooperation.

Representatives of around 30 Serbian tourism companies, including representatives of eight local tourism organizations and Air Serbia, participated in B2B meetings held as part of the event.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev, highlighted that sincere, friendly, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has developed successfully across various fields in recent years, elevating bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Nikola Mijailovic, State Secretary at Serbia’s Ministry of Tourism and Youth, and Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, provided an overview of existing tourism relations between the two countries and discussed opportunities for further strengthening cooperation.

The event also featured a promotional video showcasing Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.