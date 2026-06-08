Azerbaijan Air Force holds another graduation ceremony of Officer Development Course

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

In accordance with the 2026 training plan, another graduation ceremony of the Officer Development Course was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Major General Namig Bayramov congratulated the graduates on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and wished them success in their future military service.

It was noted that such courses are of particular importance in enhancing the combat capability of Azerbaijan Army and ensuring its staffing with professional officers. It was emphasized that the Air Force continues to steadily strengthen as a result of the successful reforms carried out under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were presented to the graduates who successfully completed the course, and the top graduate affixed an emblem to the symbolic stump.