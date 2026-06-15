Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking National Salvation Day

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

According to the action plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, a series of events on the occasion of 15 June - National Salvation Day were held in the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the events, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

As part of the events, military personnel visited the Heydar Aliyev Centers, museums, and monuments across the country, and watched films depicting the honorable life and activities of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people. Educational talks dedicated to 15 June - National Salvation Day, a date engraved in golden letters in our history, were also conducted with the servicemen. In addition, various cultural and public events were organized for the personnel.

Speakers at the events emphasized that the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to political power marked the beginning of a new stage in Azerbaijan’s development. It was noted that the National Leader’s state-building ideas and political course aimed at the country’s progress are being successfully continued today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

During the events, participants also highlighted the historical significance of the victory achieved in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as the complete restoration of the country’s territorial integrity following the anti-terror operations conducted in the Garabagh economic region.

Afterwards, military personnel who distinguished themselves in service were awarded honorary certificates.

During the artistic part of the events, the personnel were presented with concert programs celebrating National Salvation Day and promoting patriotism.