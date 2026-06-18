Azerbaijan attends 11th session of 2003 UNESCO Convention’s General Assembly

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The eleventh session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was held at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, from Wednesday 17 to Thursday 18 June 2026.

Azerbaijani delegation led by Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture, attended the event.

Addressing the event, the Minister described the measures taken by Azerbaijan in the field of protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, the representation of national heritage samples on UNESCO lists and the importance of international cooperation in this area.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has identified the protection of intangible cultural heritage as one of the key priorities of state policy and continues close cooperation with UNESCO in this field.

The session also focused on issues related to the implementation of the Convention, improvement of heritage protection mechanisms and development of international cooperation.