Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Memorandum of Understanding on statistical cooperation

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of statistics was signed between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus as part of the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Minsk.

The document was signed by Azer Mursagulov, Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, and Inna Medvedeva, Chairperson of the National Statistical Committee of Belarus.

The Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at further developing cooperation between the statistical agencies of the two countries.