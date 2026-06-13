Azerbaijan claims victory at World Chovken Championship in Baku

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani national Chovken team has claimed gold medal at the 2nd Chovken World Championship, delivering an outstanding performance in Baku.

The Azerbaijani team faced off against a Chilean team in the highly anticipated decisive final match, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Chile to seal the historic championship title.

Meanwhile, Uruguay clinched the bronze medal after narrowly defeating Niger 3-2.