Azerbaijan claims victory at World Chovken Championship in Baku
Baku, June 13, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani national Chovken team has claimed gold medal at the 2nd Chovken World Championship, delivering an outstanding performance in Baku.
The Azerbaijani team faced off against a Chilean team in the highly anticipated decisive final match, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Chile to seal the historic championship title.
Meanwhile, Uruguay clinched the bronze medal after narrowly defeating Niger 3-2.