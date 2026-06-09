Azerbaijan, Greece enhance healthcare cooperation

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev met with Maria Papakonstantinou, Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Discussions focused on the development of healthcare systems, medical education, training of healthcare professionals, digital health solutions, and cooperation in public health.

Teymur Musayev briefed on healthcare reforms implemented in the country, measures to improve population access to medical services, ongoing efforts to digitalize the healthcare sector, and the modernization of healthcare infrastructure.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the hospitality and noted that Greece attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in healthcare. She emphasized mutual interest in further expanding ties between the relevant institutions of both countries.

The meeting also continued with discussions on other issues of mutual interest.