Azerbaijan hosts World Environment Day

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

The Republic of Azerbaijan is hosting World Environment Day (WED) in Baku in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The event is held under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, read out an address by President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the event.

Azerbaijan assumed the hosting role for World Environment Day during an event organized in the Republic of Korea in 2024.