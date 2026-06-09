Azerbaijan, Israel expand cooperation in food trade

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and Israel’s Ministry of Health held a bilateral meeting to discuss the expansion of food trade, review import requirements, and explore the mutual recognition of food safety systems.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for exporting products of animal origin to Israel.

The meeting was described as an important step toward expanding experience sharing and strengthening cooperation in the field of food safety. Both sides expressed interest in continuing their partnership in the future.