Azerbaijan joins Bled Water Forum in Slovenia

Vienna, June 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan participated in the Bled Water Forum held in Slovenia, bringing together government officials, experts, and stakeholders to discuss global water challenges and sustainable water resource management.

The opening ceremony was attended by Marko Gajić, co-founder of the forum; Aleš Musar, spouse of the President of Slovenia; Diana Nausėdienė, First Lady of Lithuania; senior representatives of Slovenian state institutions; and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the event, Asad Shirinov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, outlined the Azerbaijani government's priorities and ongoing efforts in ensuring water security, promoting the efficient use of water resources, and implementing the National Strategy on the Efficient Use of Water Resources.

As part of the forum, participants were introduced to Istisu mineral water, a natural resource of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, through a special presentation and tasting session.

In addition, within the framework of the Bled Water Forum and at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Slovenia, participants took part in a hike to Straža Hill, one of the most scenic landmarks overlooking the town of Bled.