Azerbaijan, Romania explore cultural cooperation

Bucharest, June 11, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Committee for Culture and Media of the Romanian Senate, Senator Gheorghe-Ioan Bota met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Gudsi Osmanov.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the fields of culture, education, heritage, and media. The parties highlighted the importance of further expanding the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Romania in the cultural and humanitarian areas.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on strengthening ties between the cultural and educational institutions of the two countries, organizing reciprocal visits, implementing joint projects, and enhancing cooperation in the field of scientific research.

Senator Gheorghe-Ioan Bota invited Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov to visit the Bihor region of Romania. He noted that such a visit could contribute to presenting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region, as well as identifying new opportunities for cooperation.

The parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Romanian TV and Azerbaijani media organizations, the implementation of joint projects and the promotion of the exchange of professional experience.

Igbal Hajiyev