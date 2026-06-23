Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan expand exchange of experience in sports

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Allaberdi Saparov, Chairman of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of sports, exchange of experience, and the organization of mutual visits within the framework of the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan.”

They noted that a working group visit to Baku is planned to further expand cooperation.

Subsequently, Allaberdi Saparov toured the Baku Athletics Center.