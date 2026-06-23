Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing relations

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 22, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations, which are grounded in friendship, brotherhood, and mutual trust. The sides highlighted the important role of reciprocal visits and political dialogue in advancing bilateral cooperation.

The ministers discussed the development of cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, energy, transport, transit, logistics, shipping, humanitarian affairs, and culture. In this context, they stressed the importance of strengthening regional connectivity and making more effective use of the potential of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also reviewed bilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations, emphasizing the importance of continuing mutual support and coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

The sides exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest and expressed their commitment to continuing joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations in the spirit of mutual benefit and strategic partnership.