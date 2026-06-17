Azerbaijan, UNESCO explore cultural cooperation

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, met with Nayef Al-Fayez, Assistant Director-General for Culture of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in Paris, France.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage, museum management, creative industries, cultural diplomacy, and international cultural projects. The discussions also focused on potential avenues for cooperation within UNESCO’s SECURE project, as well as the possible implementation of this program for the protection of cultural heritage.

Minister Adil Karimli briefed the UNESCO official on the key priorities of Azerbaijan’s cultural policy, ongoing cultural reforms, and international partnerships.

The sides explored opportunities to enhance Azerbaijan–UNESCO cooperation in the field of culture, implement joint projects, expand professional exchange programs, and advance innovative international initiatives.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen cooperation on issues of mutual concern, stressing the importance of sustainable cultural development and the role of culture in strengthening international solidarity.