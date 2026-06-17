Azerbaijan, UNESCO General Conference explore cooperation

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Khondker M. Talha, Bangladesh’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and President of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, in Paris.

The meeting focused on cooperation within the UNESCO General Conference, key cultural and humanitarian priorities on the global agenda, and efforts to promote multilateral dialogue within the organization.

Minister Adil Karimli hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with UNESCO and stressed the importance of ongoing initiatives.

The sides discussed intercultural dialogue, cultural diversity, the protection of intangible cultural heritage, and ways to further expand international cooperation.

The meeting was held in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.