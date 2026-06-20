Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan review development of allied relations

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

On June 20, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, including high-level reciprocal visits, the implementation of agreements reached, as well as cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment, transport, logistics, and other areas of mutual interest.

The ministers also reviewed cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, the United Nations, and other multilateral platforms.

They additionally exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.