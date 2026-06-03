Azerbaijani and Belarusian military lawyers hold working meeting
Baku, June 3, AZERTAC
In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, military lawyers from both countries held a working meeting in Baku, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the organization of legal services, military legislation, and the professional experience of military lawyers.
The sides also discussed the alignment of the military legislation of both countries with international law and principles, as well as a number of other issues.
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