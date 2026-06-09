Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani anti-doping agencies sign cooperation memorandum

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The anti-doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

The document was signed by Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), and Abdushukur Sadikov, Director of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Uzbekistan (UzNADA).

The memorandum envisages the development of cooperation in anti-doping education, doping control, therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs), athlete biological passport (ABP), ADAMS system, results management, research, and investigation activities, as well as international sports events.

The sides will share experience, organize joint training programs, and strengthen cooperation on information and methodological materials.