Azerbaijani delegation pays official visit to Turkish city of Kars

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 15, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, comprising Prosecutor in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sanan Pashayev and the Republic’s Military Prosecutor Agil Akhundov paid an official visit to Turkish city of Kars at the invitation of Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of Türkiye Muhsin Şentürk.

The delegation first visited a park in Kars named in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

They laid flowers at the monument to the world-renowned statesman, paying tribute to his cherished memory.

During a meeting between Kamran Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart, Muhsin Şentürk, the sides noted that the strategic relations between the two states have contributed positively to the dynamic development of cooperation between their law enforcement agencies.

They emphasized that holding this high-level meeting on June 15, National Salvation Day, carried profound symbolic significance. The foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye rests upon the "One Nation, Two States" philosophy envisioned by the founder of independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Thanks to the close friendship and resolute political will of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, these fraternal ties have deepened further. The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, whose fifth anniversary was also marked on June 15, stands as clear proof of this enduring partnership.

Expressing his appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality, Kamran Aliyev noted that the primary objective of the current visit is to strengthen direct institutional ties between the prosecutorial authorities of the border regions. He emphasized that this cross-border coordination not only contributes to enhancing the effectiveness of efforts to combat transnational crime, but also helps promptly address legal issues faced by citizens living in border areas. Furthermore, this cooperation facilitates the exchange of best practices and contributes to the continued development of the legal systems of both countries.

In turn, Muhsin Şentürk stressed that special importance is attached to the continuous development of relations with Azerbaijan. He recalled his official visit to Baku in April this year, adding that regular high-level meetings play an essential role in further advancing bilateral ties.