Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz military security officials hold meeting

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Kyrgyz military delegation paid a visit to Azerbaijan according to the bilateral cooperation plan for 2026 signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Major General Azer Ibrahimov met with the Kyrgyz guests.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation was given detailed information on the Main Department’s areas of activity, along with a briefing on internal security.

The sides discussed current state and prospects for the development of military security cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of mutual exchange of experience.

Additionally, the meeting covered topical issues in this sphere, and delegation’s questions were answered.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.