Azerbaijani media representatives visit Turkmen Carpet Museum

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

As part of the Azerbaijani Culture Days in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijani media representatives visited the Turkmen National Carpet Museum in the city of Ashgabat.

The Azerbaijani media representatives were informed about the museum’s activities. The facility was established in the capital city of Ashgabat by a decree of former President Saparmurat Niyazov in 1993 to preserve and develop Turkmen carpet-weaving traditions.

During the tour, the delegation was provided with extensive information about the history of the museum.

The museum’s collection includes more than 2,000 exhibits, with ongoing efforts to expand the archive through the acquisition of antique carpets.

The museum also features a unique Turkmen carpet listed in the Guinness World Records.