Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish Cypriot counterpart

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

On June 13, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

During the meeting, the PMs hailed the dynamics of high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, development of interparliamentary ties and collaboration between the political parties of both countries.

The officials underscored the importance of holding the Days of Culture of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Baku.

The sides praised the implementation of this initiative as a logical continuation of the growing mutual ties in the cultural and humanitarian areas in recent years.

They emphasized the successful development of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, and the active participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the organization’s activities as an observer state.

The parties also discussed possibilities of further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus across various spheres.