Azerbaijan’s Culture Days in Turkmenistan wrap up with spectacular concert

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture, held in Turkmenistan on June 5-7, concluded with a magnificent concert by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble.

The concert, held at the Palace of Mukams of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan, brought together officials of the brotherly country, representatives of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, as well as cultural figures and members of the public.

The concert program began with the suite "My Azerbaijan,” followed by a series of collective performances of traditional national dances such as "Wedding", "Qazakhy", "Halay", "Naz elama", "Terekeme", "Uzundere", "Bahar" and others, which were met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the audience.