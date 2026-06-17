Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Adil Kerimli meets with Chairman of UNESCO Executive Board

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Kerimli met with the Chairman of UNESCO’s Executive Board and Qatar’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Nasser bin Hamad Al Hinzab, in Paris.

The discussions focused on advancing multilateral cooperation within the UNESCO framework, preserving global cultural heritage, fostering intercultural dialogue, and launching international humanitarian initiatives.

Minister Adil Kerimli emphasized the strategic importance that Azerbaijan attaches to its partnership with UNESCO, highlighting the country’s active contributions to the organization’s core global activities.

The two sides exchanged views on initiatives of mutual interest within the UNESCO platform, strengthening cooperation among member states, and the pivotal role of culture in driving international cooperation.

The meeting concluded with discussions on prospects for cooperation.