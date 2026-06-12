Azerbaijan’s Independence and National Salvation Days celebrated in Stuttgart

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

An event dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day and June 15 - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan was held in Stuttgart, Germany, co-organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and Gunay Mirzayeva, head of the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, member of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

Addressing the event, Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijan's Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, stated that the Independence Day and the National Salvation Day reflect the Azerbaijani people's will for freedom, devotion to statehood traditions, and national solidarity.

According to him, the visionary policy and mission of salvation of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for Azerbaijan to embark on the path of development and enter a stage of stability and progress.

Highlighting the historical traces of Germany in Azerbaijan, and the German colonies that once existed in the country - Helenendorf and Annenfeld, Fuad Muradov pointed out that in Azerbaijan, a country known for its multicultural traditions and centuries-old tolerance, this historical heritage has left deep traces in the culture of the people.

Other speakers included Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany; Makbule Koçak Kaçar, Consul General of Türkiye in Stuttgart; Francesco Macco, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Culture Center in Germany, Italian composer and cultural events organizer, and Professor Werner Ströbele, Director of the Reutlingen Local History Museum (Heimatmuseum).

The event continued with an artistic part, featuring performance of pieces from works by Azerbaijani and world composers under the direction of Stuttgart-based jazz performer Cemre Yılmaz.