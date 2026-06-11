Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side
Baku, June 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan - Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The condolence letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news that a Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad due to a technical fault, resulting in the deaths of the crew members.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
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