Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Tashkent, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Ali Asadov conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Uzbek head of state.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which are based on strategic partnership and alliance.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and humanitarian affairs, as well as in other areas.