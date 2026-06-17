Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister visits Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

As part of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, alongside the heads of government of Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, visited the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent.

AZERTAC reports, citing the official UZA news agency, that the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, provided the delegations with detailed insights into the Center of Islamic Civilization. The foundation of the Center, established by the Decree of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was laid in 2018. Hundreds of scientists, experts, as well as religious and public figures have actively participated in the implementation of the project.

Designed in the style of the ancient architectural monuments of Samarkand, the complex covers an area of more than 10 hectares. The Center incorporates departments for scientific research, the maintenance of a national register of rare manuscripts, a dedicated manuscript fund, libraries, archives, and publishing facilities. The exhibition gallery at the center features artifacts and works from various historical periods, demonstrating the creative potential of the region's ancestors through modern technologies and digital devices. Its museum exposition is organized into distinct thematic halls: "Pre-Islamic Civilizations", "The First Renaissance", "The Second Renaissance", "Uzbekistan in the 20th Century", "New Uzbekistan - the Basis of the Third Renaissance", and "The Holy Quran".