Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi hosts 2nd International Barbecue Festival

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

On June 13, the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Barbecue Festival was held in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi city.

The two-day festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens complex, and the Abgora restaurant. Azersun Holding and Coca-Cola Azerbaijan provided the main sponsorship, while official partners include Azerbaijan Airlines, Premium Meat, and Baku Medical Plaza.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Tahir Mammadov, Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority, said that renowned chefs representing various countries are participating in the festival, adding that their extensive experience, diverse culinary traditions, and exquisite dishes lend the event a special atmosphere, making it even more engaging. He emphasized that such festivals provide guests with a memorable experience, once again showcasing the warm hospitality for which Shamakhi is famous.

Speaking at the event, renowned Georgian Chef Guram Bagdoshvili underlined that preserving traditions is always of great importance. Noting that he was truly delighted to visit Azerbaijan, particularly Shamakhi, the Georgian chef emphasized that this was his first visit to the city, describing the experience as a deeply special moment for him.

As in the previous year, this year's International Barbecue Festival features chefs from around the world: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Denmark, France, Georgia, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Japan.

Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe expressed his delight at attending the festival, saying that he toured numerous stands during the festival, discovering unique and compelling highlights at every stop.

İn their remarks, the Ukrainian and Turkmen chefs hailed the excellent level of organization of the festival. They emphasized that such festivals play a vital role in fostering cultural ties between nations, serving as a powerful platform for promoting national cuisines.

The festival featured spectacular barbecue showcases, unique culinary shows, and special programs with the participation of renowned chefs from different countries around the world.

One of the most exciting highlights of the festival was the culinary showdown “Barbecue VS Mangal.” Professional barbecue masters competed against Azerbaijan’s famous kebab chefs, demonstrating their skills through special recipes and unique cooking techniques, offering festival guests an unforgettable taste experience. This exciting culinary battle became one of the most memorable moments of the festival.

The main goal of this international event is to showcase Azerbaijan’s hospitality, rich cuisine, and national-cultural values to the world, while also strengthening cultural and culinary exchange between different countries. Festival guests can enjoy live music performances, entertainment zones, international cuisine experiences, and an unforgettable festival atmosphere.

The festival will continue on June 14.

The second day of the festival will also be memorable for its delicious treats and entertainment. During the "Steak Show," chefs will prepare steaks using their unique techniques. During the presentation, they will share their culinary secrets, cooking techniques, and special tips with the audience. The musical program on this day will make the festival even more vibrant.