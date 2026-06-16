Azerbaijan`s youth policy in spotlight of World Youth Development Forum

Beijing, June 16, AZERTAC

International youth programs were organized in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Wuhan with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Great Silk Way International Youth Union, and the All-China Youth Federation.

As part of the Action Plan for Global Youth Development, the events brought together young entrepreneurs, startup founders, young leaders, and experts from different countries. This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the Action Plan for Global Youth Development, initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The events aimed to promote global youth cooperation, foster innovation, and strengthen the role of young people in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The "Young Entrepreneurs and Startup Founders Acceleration Training 2026" program took place in Shanghai on June 11–14. The event was attended by 21 young people representing countries along the Silk Road, including entrepreneurs, startup founders, and authors of innovative projects.

The World Youth Development Forum began on June 15 in Wuhan. The forum, which is being held for the fifth time, brings together young leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, researchers, and representatives of international organizations from around the world.

The election of the Board of Directors of the World Youth Development Forum was also held.

Aytan Aliyeva, President of the Great Silk Road International Youth Union, was re-elected to the organization’s Board of Directors.

The first day of the forum ended with the adoption of the Youth Declaration of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum.

The declaration highlights the role of youth in sustainable development, innovation, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, and international cooperation.

Shahin Jafarov