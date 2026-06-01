Baku Energy Forum kicks off

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

The Baku Energy Forum has started as part of the 31st Baku Energy Week.

The Baku Energy Forum, the leading and strategic energy dialogue platform of Baku Energy Week, brings together a total of 600 delegates.

The forum includes about 60 speakers representing different countries of the world and various energy sectors.

The Ministry of Energy supports the Baku Energy Forum, while SOCAR serves as its main partner.