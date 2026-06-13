Baku hosts “Nine Senses Fest 2026” International Yoga Festival

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 3rd “Nine Senses Fest 2026” International Yoga Festival of spiritual and physical practices started in Baku.

The festival is held under the motto “From Roots to Growth” and reflects the path of a person to a conscious life, inner harmony and personal growth.

Opening the event, Natalya Zhukova, Academic Director of the “Nine Senses Art Center”, noted that in the fast rhythm of modern life, it is especially important to maintain internal balance, pay attention to the physical and emotional state.

The festival brought together about 1,500 participants and 80 experts from different countries. The three-day program will feature lectures, master classes, meditation and breathing practices, educational sessions, creative meetings and concert programs in various venues of the capital and at the Sea Breeze Resort.

The festival will last until June 14. The project is being implemented with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of the Nine Senses Art Center, and President of the Azerbaijan Yoga Federation.