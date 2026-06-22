Chinese team develops ultra-thin brain implant

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

A team of Chinese researchers has developed a flexible brain implant electrode array thinner than a human hair that can record neural activity with exceptional clarity while remaining stable inside the body for at least 18 months, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The breakthrough could help overcome one of the biggest obstacles facing brain-computer interface technology: the mismatch between rigid electrodes and soft brain tissue.

Current invasive brain-computer interfaces provide the highest-quality neural signals but often lose effectiveness over time. Traditional electrode arrays, typically made from platinum or platinum-iridium alloys, are much stiffer than the brain itself. This difference can cause microscopic movements, triggering inflammation and the formation of scar tissue that gradually reduces signal quality.

The newly developed implant is designed to be as soft as brain tissue while maintaining high electrical performance. According to researchers, animal trials demonstrated that the device continued to function safely and reliably for 18 months without any significant decline in performance.

The ultra-thin electrode array, which is thinner than a strand of hair, was able to record neural activity with unprecedented long-term stability, marking a significant advance for the field of neurotechnology.

Scientists say the innovation could improve the durability and effectiveness of future brain-computer interfaces, which are being developed to help people with neurological disorders, paralysis and other conditions communicate or control devices using neural signals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chinese scientists had identified a key cause of early developmental failure in human embryos, a breakthrough that could help improve the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF).