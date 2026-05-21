Conservation works to begin on 15 monuments in Shusha this year

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

“Restoration projects and the conservation of historical monuments are continuing in the city of Shusha. This year alone, we will begin conservation works on 15 monuments. In parallel, restoration works will be carried out on several others,” said Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, in an interview with AZERTAC.

He noted that construction of a new kindergarten and a bus station will also begin in the city.