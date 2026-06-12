Distinguished Visitors Day held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Distinguished Visitors Day was held within the framework of the “Platinum Wolf 26” multinational tactical exercise conducted with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen near Bujanovac, Serbia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence told AZERTAC.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and high-ranking officials from other participating countries.

The guests were briefed on the course of the multinational tactical exercise, including its objectives, assigned tasks, and stages. Subsequently, various episodes of the exercise were demonstrated at the training range.

The officials observed the progress of the exercise from the command post and commended the professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen.

Awards were presented to servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise.

The main objective of the exercise, involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is to enhance the exchange of experience, strengthen interoperability among partner states’ armed forces in peace support operations, and improve training levels.