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EU considers cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewable energy as strategic priority

Bucharest, June 3, AZERTAC

Romanian media outlet “Stiri pe Surse” has published an article highlighting energy cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

The article described deeper cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewable energy and energy interconnectors as a strategic priority for the EU. It cited Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director for Energy Platform and International Relations at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, who made the remarks during Baku Energy Week.

According to the article, Azerbaijan has become a reliable strategic partner for Europe as the EU seeks to diversify its energy supplies. Cristina Lobillo Borrero noted that Azerbaijan has long contributed to Europe’s energy security, with the Southern Gas Corridor playing a key role in strengthening supply security. She also emphasized that the EU regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in renewable energy, particularly in wind, solar, and green hydrogen projects.

The article further highlighted Azerbaijan’s success in attracting billions of dollars in renewable energy investments and developing major wind and solar projects. The EU is particularly interested in renewable energy initiatives that would link Azerbaijan to Europe’s energy system through the Black Sea, helping accelerate the continent’s energy transition and strengthen energy security.

The author also noted that experts view Azerbaijan not only as an energy exporter but also as a key player in developing strategic links between Europe and Asia. The EU values Azerbaijan as a stable and reliable partner, with its role in energy security, the green transition, and regional connectivity expected to expand further. Recent EU statements indicate that Azerbaijan is regarded as an important contributor to both Europe’s green energy strategy and its future energy security architecture.

Igbal Hajiyev
Special correspondent

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