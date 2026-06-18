Exploring 17th-century hidden architecture: The Underground bath in Icherisheher VIDEO

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights the 17th-century Underground bath.

The Underground bath in Icherisheher is a historical and architectural monument dating back to the early 17th century.

This structure, which belongs to the Shirvan–Absheron architectural school, was the only monument in Icherisheher preserved underground until 2015. As such, it is considered a unique architectural complex in terms of functionality. Its architectural style, construction techniques, and design elements closely resemble those of the 15th-century Haji Bani bath complex. Research indicates that the monument dates back to the early 17th century.

Following excavation works in 2015, the main section of the bath complex was uncovered, and its architectural layout was determined. In 2016, after the reinforcement of the structurally unstable rooms in the eastern part of the monument, large-scale archaeological excavations were launched.

The Underground bath now operates as a museum complex, displaying ancient bathhouse artifacts and a variety of historical exhibits reflecting its rich past.