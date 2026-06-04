Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran hold telephone conversation

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the regional security situation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi provided detailed information on the ongoing negotiation process involving Iran and the latest developments in this regard.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in maintaining regional stability.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, as well as recent developments.