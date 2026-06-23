France ease to 3-0 win over Iraq after long weather delay

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup clash with Iraq resumed on Monday night after a weather suspension lasting more than two hours in Philadelphia due to lightning activity near the stadium, according to Anadolu Agency.

FIFA halted play at the end of the first half over safety concerns as storms approached the area. The match resumed once conditions were deemed safe.

Announcements over the public address system instructed spectators to leave their seats and move to covered areas inside the stadium.

“Please exit the open seating area and seek shelter in the stadium as directed by the stadium staff. A severe thunderstorm is approaching,” a message displayed on the stadium scoreboard said.

When play resumed, France maintained its dominance and secured a 3-0 victory over Iraq. Kylian Mbappe scored twice — once before the delay and once after — while Ousmane Dembele added a third goal.

Mbappe has now scored 16 World Cup goals, leaving him two short of the all-time record of 18 set earlier on Monday by Lionel Messi.

Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will continue through July 19, featuring 48 national teams.