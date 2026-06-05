From António José Seguro, President of the Portuguese Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Portuguese people and in my own name, warm congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being, as well as for the progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

On this date of great importance to all citizens and friends of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to reiterate to Your Excellency Portugal's commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our countries and peoples, expressing the expectation that the opening of the Portuguese Embassy in Baku and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lisbon may contribute decisively to this end.

Reiterating my sincere congratulations, please accept, Mr. President, the expression of my highest consideration and esteem.

António José Seguro

President of the Portuguese Republic