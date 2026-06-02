From Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and in my own name, I would like to extend to You my cordial congratulations and best wishes for the continued prosperity of Your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere conviction that the friendly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop for the mutual benefit of both our countries.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Denis Bećirović

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina