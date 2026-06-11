From Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

As I convey congratulations on the Independence Day of your country, I take the opportunity to express my warmest wishes on this marked day for the Azerbaijani people and, at the same time, my gratitude to you for the excellent cooperation between our two countries.

Reaffirming our commitment to further expanding bilateral relations, and with my heartfelt wishes for the overall progress of your country, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Edi Rama

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania