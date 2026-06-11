From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

On the occasion of your Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to you, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I very much value the warm and friendly relations enjoyed between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Azerbaijan for more than thirty years, and I look forward to our two nations further enhancing these important ties, both bilaterally and internationally, including within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

May Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala bless Your Excellency with continued good health and happiness, and the people of your country with progress and prosperity.

Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam