From José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am honored to extend to Your Excellency, on behalf of the People and Government of Panama, as well as in my own name, my most sincere congratulations, together with heartfelt wishes for the continued well-being and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

As our nations mark the thirty-first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to peace and development, while expressing our earnest desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding that unite Panama and Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest and most distinguished consideration.

José Raúl Mulino Quintero

President of the Republic of Panama