From Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Republic of Azerbaijan's National Day, it gives me great pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Tunisian people, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes. I pray for your continued health and well-being, and for the brotherly people of Azerbaijan to achieve all their aspirations for progress, dignity, and prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion, I would also like to reaffirm to Your Excellency our unwavering commitment to working together to further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and develop the existing cooperation between our two countries in all fields, for the benefit of our two friendly peoples and their common interests.

I also take this opportunity to extend to you, and through you to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I pray to God Almighty that He may return this blessed occasion to us, to our two brotherly countries and peoples, with abundant goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to our entire Islamic nation with greater strength, prosperity, and well-being.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of our highest consideration and esteem.

Kais Saied

President of the Republic of Tunisia