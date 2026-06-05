From Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Mongolia, I wish to extend my sincere greetings to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to note that the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Mongolia and Azerbaijan, based on mutual respect and common historical and cultural values, have continued to expand through our joint efforts.

I stand committed to working continuously with you, Mr. President, on further enriching our relations with substantial economic cooperation, broadening cooperation within the priority areas outlined in our respective long-term development policies, as well as making joint contributions to the efforts of the international community in promoting universal sustainable development.

I wish you, Mr. President, and your beloved family good health and well-being, and continued prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Yours sincerely,

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

President of Mongolia